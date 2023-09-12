We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $695.93, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.87, down 7.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $35.48 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and +2.2%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.66.
Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.