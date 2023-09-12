We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Hostess Brands (TWNK): Can Its 19.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Hostess Brands (TWNK - Free Report) shares rallied 19.1% in the last trading session to close at $33.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20.2% gain over the past four weeks.
Shares of Hostess Brands rallied on the news of its planned acquisition by The J.M. Smucker Co. The two entities inked a deal per which, The J.M. Smucker Co. will buy all outstanding shares of Hostess Brands for a total of nearly $5.6 billion. This move is likely to fuel growth and generate substantial value for Hostess Brands’ customers, consumers and stockholders.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Revenues are expected to be $366.01 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Hostess Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TWNK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Hostess Brands is part of the Zacks Food - Confectionery industry. Simply Good Foods (SMPL - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $33.02. SMPL has returned -11.6% in the past month.
For Simply Good Foods
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.44. This represents a change of +22.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Simply Good Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).