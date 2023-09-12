3 Nationwide Mutual Funds Worth Buying for Higher Returns

Founded in 1926, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and its affiliated companies, collectively known as Nationwide, have total assets amounting to an impressive $270.2 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Nationwide stands out with an impressive average expense ratio of 0.88%.This means that investors can maximize their returns without being burdened by high fees that can erode gains over time.
Additionally, 64.59% of Nationwide's mutual funds are categorized as no-load funds, meaning there are no upfront sales charges. It offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking a reliable, cost-effective and diversified approach to achieving their financial objectives. With a rich history, strong financial standing, low expense ratios and a wide range of fund choices, Nationwide stands as a trustworthy partner for investors on their journey to financial success. From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Nationwide mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio. Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund ( NWAMX Quick Quote NWAMX - Free Report) invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities. Keith Howell Jr has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.5%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(4%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (3.6%) as of Apr 30, 2023. NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 20.3% and 10.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.94%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here. Nationwide Amundi Strat Inc Fund ( NWXEX Quick Quote NWXEX - Free Report) seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in U.S. government securities, foreign government bonds, U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds and corporate loans. Jeffrey C. Galloway has been the lead manager of NWXEX since Feb 27, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fhlmc Struc Agency Credit (1.6%), Nomura Holdings, Inc. (1.4%) and Enel Fin Intl Nv (1.3%) as of Apr 30, 2023. NWXEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.97%. NWXEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val Fund ( NWHFX Quick Quote NWHFX - Free Report) invests in common stocks of small-cap value companies, with market capitalizations falling within a range that closely resembles the market capitalization spectrum of companies featured in the Russell 2000 Value Index. Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec 30, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like WESCO International, Inc. (1%), Atkore Inc. (1%) and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (0.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023. NWHFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 19.5% and 6.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.16%. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund (NWAMX - Free Report) invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.
Keith Howell Jr has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.5%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(4%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (3.6%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 20.3% and 10.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.94%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Nationwide Amundi Strat Inc Fund (NWXEX - Free Report) seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in U.S. government securities, foreign government bonds, U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds and corporate loans.
Jeffrey C. Galloway has been the lead manager of NWXEX since Feb 27, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fhlmc Struc Agency Credit (1.6%), Nomura Holdings, Inc. (1.4%) and Enel Fin Intl Nv (1.3%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
NWXEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 3.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.97%. NWXEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val Fund (NWHFX - Free Report) invests in common stocks of small-cap value companies, with market capitalizations falling within a range that closely resembles the market capitalization spectrum of companies featured in the Russell 2000 Value Index.
Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec 30, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like WESCO International, Inc. (1%), Atkore Inc. (1%) and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (0.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.
NWHFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 19.5% and 6.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.16%. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
