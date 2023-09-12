We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trinseo (TSE) Refinances $660M Term Loan & $385M Senior Notes
Trinseo PLC (TSE - Free Report) recently said that it has received an aggregate principal amount of $1.077 billion in secured term loan financing arranged by Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., with funds managed by Angelo Gordon, Oaktree and Apollo Global Management, Inc. as lenders. The proceeds will be utilized to refinance the full outstanding 2024 term loan worth $660 million and $385 million of the company's existing $500 million 2025 Senior Notes.
The New Term Loan Facility terms comprise a total new principal amount of $1.077 billion for net cash proceeds of $1.045 billion. The annual cash interest rate is Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) + 8.50%. In addition, it comprises an option to choose partial payment-in-kind interest at an annual cash interest rate of SOFR + 4.25% and a Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest rate of 5.25%.
The transaction addresses the entirety of Trinseo's 2024 debt maturity and more than 75% of its debt maturing in 2025. The financing method was very competitive, demonstrating investors' confidence in the company's long-term prospects, TSE noted.
Shares of Trinseo have lost 68.7% over the past year compared with a 41.8% decline of its industry.
