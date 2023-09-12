We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Consolidated Water (CWCO) This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Consolidated Water is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 47.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CWCO has gained about 104.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -7.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Consolidated Water is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for TransAlta's current year EPS has increased 48.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Consolidated Water is a member of the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
TransAlta, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -9.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Consolidated Water and TransAlta. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.