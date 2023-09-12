We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy NN Group (NNGRY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is NN Group (NNGRY - Free Report) . NNGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
We also note that NNGRY holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NNGRY's industry has an average PEG of 0.63 right now. NNGRY's PEG has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 4.10, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NNGRY's P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NNGRY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.59. Over the past year, NNGRY's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.56.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that NN Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NNGRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.