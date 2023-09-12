We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Devon (DVN) Gains From Cost Management & Strong US Production
Devon Energy Corp. (DVN - Free Report) has been gaining from systematic capital investment, divestment of non-core assets, the WPX Energy merger and efficient cost management. An increase in oil production and strong free cash flow are also likely to drive the company’s performance over the long run.
Devon Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.5% in the last four quarters.
Tailwinds
Courtesy of ongoing investments in high-margin U.S. oil-producing regions Devon’s 2023 total production is expected to be 643,000-663,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Devon aims to invest in the range of $3.6-$3.8 billion in 2023.
Devon Energy’s acquisition of WPX Energy has strengthened its position in the Delaware and Williston Basins, as both players have high-quality assets in close proximity. This transaction substantially boosted DVN’s total reserves and will be accretive to DVN’s earnings and cash flow.
Devon continues to manage costs in order to boost margins. It aims to generate stable and free cash flow through its initiatives, which will enable it to carry on shareholder-friendly initiatives such as share buybacks and dividend payments. Devon’s free cash flow is expected to increase with its disciplined strategy to manage operations.
Headwinds
Devon Energy operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry and is required to follow strict rules and regulations. Any restriction or additional conditions imposed on hydraulic fracturing — involving significant expenses — could adversely impact the company’s prospects.
Price Performance
Devon Energy’s shares have gained 1% in the past month compared with its industry’s growth of 0.2%.
