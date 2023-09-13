We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $417.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 6.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.66 billion, up 0.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.16 per share and revenue of $66.66 billion, which would represent changes of -0.26% and +1.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.4, so we one might conclude that Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.