Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed at $163.02, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.
Nucor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.77, down 26.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.86 billion, down 15.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.76 per share and revenue of $35.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.84% and -15.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nucor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Nucor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.31.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.