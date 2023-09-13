We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) closed at $27.63, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 17.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BJ's Restaurants is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $328.54 million, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.
BJRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +435.29% and +5.56%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BJ's Restaurants is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.59, so we one might conclude that BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BJRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.