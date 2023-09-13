Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (
IMCB Quick Quote IMCB - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $743.65 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.63%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 17.90% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Nxp Semiconductors Nv (
NXPI Quick Quote NXPI - Free Report) accounts for about 0.66% of total assets, followed by Parker-Hannifin Corp ( PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) and Marvell Technology Inc ( MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.69% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IMCB seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities.
The ETF has added about 6.79% so far this year and was up about 1.29% in the last one year (as of 09/13/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $53.66 and $65.55.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 19.09% for the trailing three-year period. With about 480 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCB is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $54.08 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $72.88 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
