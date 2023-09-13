We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcosa (ACA) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arcosa is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACA has moved about 39.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 28.2%. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 49.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Boise Cascade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.6% so far this year, so ACA is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +12.8% year to date.
Arcosa and Boise Cascade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.