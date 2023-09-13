Back to top

Mastercard (MA) & Amal Bank Team Up to Launch Debit Cards

Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) announced that the company is partnering with Amal Bank of Somalia to launch Classic and Platinum debit cards. In terms of branch network and customers, Amal Bank is one of the largest in the country, which will likely create a huge market for MA.

The move is expected to expand Mastercard’s footprint in the growing economy in Africa, which is expected to witness massive growth in digital transactions in the coming days. The new products will enable consumers to make safer global transactions and access the global marketplace. Moves like this are likely to boost transaction volumes for the company.

The partnership is expected to play a significant role in bringing the consumers of Somalia into the digital space. It is likely to serve both the banked and underbanked consumers in the country, taking a prominent step toward financial inclusion.

The deal is expected to boost Mastercard’s card issuance numbers and gross dollar volume (GDV), and bring more people to its vast and growing network. Such moves are crucial for positioning the company for long-term growth in the payment space. In the second quarter, MA’s GDV rose 12% on a local-currency basis to $2,267 billion.

The latest deal signals MA’s continued focus on expanding business in growing economies. Last month, it collaborated with the Zanzibar e-Government Agency for three years to bring about digital transformation under eGaz’s Digital Government Strategy. Along with Africa, it is also focused on regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Price Movements

Shares of Mastercard have gained 28% in the past year compared with the industry’s 14.7% growth.

