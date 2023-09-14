Back to top

Which Fund Beats the Superstar QQQ ETF?

The ultra-popular Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) has surged more than 40% so far this year, thanks to the "Magnificent Seven" — Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Meta (META - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , which account for almost 45% of the portfolio.

QQQ is also one of the best-performing ETFs of the past decade. From March 10, 1999, to June 30, 2023, the Nasdaq-100 Index, synonymous with growth and innovation, returned over 780%, according to Invesco.

Bloomberg recently reported that only one equity mutual fund, the Baron Partners Fund, has outperformed QQQ over the past 5, 10, and 15 years, mainly due to its outsized exposure to Tesla.

Ron Baron, a longtime Elon Musk supporter and Tesla bull, told CNBC that he expects shares to hit $500 in 2025 and $1,500 by 2030. He purchased most of their Tesla shares from 2014 to 2016 and has seen their value increase by 20 times since then.

The billionaire investor has also become one of SpaceX’s largest investors. The privately-owned space company currently accounts for about 9% of the mutual fund's holdings, whereas Tesla enjoys more than a 40% weighting.

To learn more about the Baron Partners Fund, QQQ and its cheaper version, the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.


