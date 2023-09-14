We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albemarle (ALB) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $184.58, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.14, down 44.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 15.06% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.09 per share and revenue of $10.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.81% and +42.72%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Albemarle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.45, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.