Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.16, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion, down 15.98% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.17% and -14.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.