We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) closed at $46.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 18.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170.65 million, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.
AMPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $642.66 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.13.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.