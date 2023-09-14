We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $416.30, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 5.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.20, up 19.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, up 13.28% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.13 per share and revenue of $25.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.9% and +13.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, MasterCard currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.23, which means MasterCard is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.