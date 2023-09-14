We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United States Steel (X) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $30.28, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 0.07% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.36 billion, down 16.26% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $17.95 billion, which would represent changes of -60.2% and -14.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.57% lower. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United States Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.36, which means United States Steel is trading at a discount to the group.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.