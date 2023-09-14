We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Coca-Cola European is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CCEP has gained about 12.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Coca-Cola European is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 18.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC's current year EPS has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that CCEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola HBC is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola European and Coca-Cola HBC as they could maintain their solid performance.