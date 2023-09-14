We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Perion Network (PERI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed at $31.25, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had lost 9.82% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
Perion Network will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 24.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.48 million, up 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.
PERI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $741.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.74% and +15.85%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.07.
It is also worth noting that PERI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.