Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) closed at $204.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the hotel company had lost 3.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.11% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marriott International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.09, up 23.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.9 billion, up 11.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.3% and +15.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Marriott International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Marriott International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.03.
Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.