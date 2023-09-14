We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $35.13, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 3.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $857.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tecnoglass has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.18, which means Tecnoglass is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.