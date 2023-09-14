We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed at $221.46, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.74% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 6.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.97 billion, down 0.03% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $42.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.69% and +7.31%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.5.
We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
