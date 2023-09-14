We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed at $4.87, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 28.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 million, down 82.08% from the prior-year quarter.
ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Armour Residential REIT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.52, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
