Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $26.02, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 0.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $739.77 million, up 8.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.84% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% lower. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.91.
Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.