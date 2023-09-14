We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duke Energy (DUK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) closed at $95.45, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 2.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.
Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.2 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +1.33%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.
Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.