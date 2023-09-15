Back to top

CN (CNI) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Canadian National (CNI - Free Report) shares rallied 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $115.46. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed Raymond James' decision to upgarde CNI  to outperform from market perform. Another recent positive update on CNI was its customer-friendly decision to upgade to Falcon Premium Intermodal Service.  The Falcon Premium Intermodal Service is a best-in-class Mexico-US-Canada service with a seamless rail connection in Chicago, IL.

This railroad is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.15 billion, down 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CN, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

CN is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry. One other stock in the same industry, CSX (CSX - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.8% higher at $31.04. CSX has returned 1% over the past month.

CSX's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.47. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -9.6%. CSX currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


