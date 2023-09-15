Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (
EZM Quick Quote EZM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $749.05 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.90% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.40% of total assets, followed by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc ( CLF Quick Quote CLF - Free Report) and Avis Budget Group Inc ( CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EZM seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.
The ETF return is roughly 9.14% so far this year and is up about 9.69% in the last one year (as of 09/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $43.88 and $55.78.
The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 22.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 582 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EZM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.56 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.79 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 02/23/2007, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $749.05 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.90% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR - Free Report) accounts for about 1.40% of total assets, followed by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF - Free Report) and Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EZM seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.
The ETF return is roughly 9.14% so far this year and is up about 9.69% in the last one year (as of 09/15/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $43.88 and $55.78.
The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 22.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 582 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EZM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.56 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.79 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.