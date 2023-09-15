See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX - Free Report) . FICVX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.08%.
GMO Quality VI (GQLOX - Free Report) : 0.4% expense ratio and 0.39% management fee. GQLOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GQLOX, with annual returns of 12.77% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
PGIM Jennison Growth Z (PJFZX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. PJFZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.03% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.