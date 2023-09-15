Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nvidia (NVDA) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NVDA broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

NVDA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NVDA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 15 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NVDA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


