We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Celsius (CELH) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 26.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 94.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.8%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) . The stock is up 135.4% year-to-date.
In e.l.f. Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.4% this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #176. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -23%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.