Is Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Americold Realty Trust Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 851 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Americold Realty Trust Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, COLD has returned 15.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 9%. As we can see, Americold Realty Trust Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF - Free Report) . The stock is up 35% year-to-date.
In Bain Capital Specialty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Americold Realty Trust Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 99 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that COLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bain Capital Specialty falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.7%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Americold Realty Trust Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.