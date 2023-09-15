We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $10.07, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the prior-year quarter.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.56, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.