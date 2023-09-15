We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dynatrace (DT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) closed at $46.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software intellegence company had gained 3.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.
Dynatrace will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dynatrace is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $344.48 million, up 23.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.25% and +28.59%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynatrace is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynatrace has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.06 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.12.
We can also see that DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.