Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.24, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.53% lower within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.42, so we one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
