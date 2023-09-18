Should Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (
PWB Quick Quote PWB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $646.63 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.55%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.45%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 28.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Adobe Inc (
ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) accounts for about 4.42% of total assets, followed by Eli Lilly & Co ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) and Oracle Corp ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 35.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
PWB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index before fees and expenses. The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
The ETF return is roughly 17.78% so far this year and is up about 15.09% in the last one year (as of 09/18/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $56.26 and $72.31.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 22.16% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PWB is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $92.40 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $203.96 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
