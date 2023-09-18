See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA US Core Equity 1 I (DFEOX - Free Report) . DFEOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.15%, management fee of 0.12%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.72%.
Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth A (GGRAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GGRAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 11.77%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Deutsche Latin America Fund A (SLANX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SLANX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. SLANX has an expense ratio of 1.46%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 12.65% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.