Is Copart (CPRT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Copart, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CPRT has gained about 44.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 12%. As we can see, Copart, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 75.5%.
Over the past three months, Crawford & Company B's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.3% so far this year, so CPRT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Crawford & Company B, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.
Copart, Inc. and Crawford & Company B could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.