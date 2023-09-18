We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1110 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABOS' full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ABOS has gained about 2.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.2% on average. As we can see, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.6%.
The consensus estimate for Haemonetics' current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 533 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.1% so far this year, so ABOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Haemonetics falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 97 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.3%.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Haemonetics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.