Will Discover Financial (DFS) Divest its Student-Loan Unit?

Discover Financial Services ( DFS Quick Quote DFS - Free Report) is looking to divest its student loan business following some regulatory issues, per Bloomberg. The business includes a $10.2 billion private student loan portfolio and is expected to garner interest from other student loan platforms and alternative asset managers.
Although the streamlining move can free up $2-$3 billion of capital for the company, it may choose to not sell the business after much deliberation, per the report. However, analysts think a divestment deal at the right price can be sensible for the company, which will help it find a solution for the outstanding compliance drawbacks.
An internal review of its compliance, risk management and corporate governance areas remains underway, due to which DFS had put a temporary hold on its share buyback program. It announced the departure of chief executive officer Roger Hochschild last month, who was replaced by board member John Owen on an interim basis.
The company’s student loan unit has faced regulatory scrutiny in the past as well. It is one of the few companies offering private student loans. This portfolio possesses a lower write-off rate than its credit card and personal loan books, per the report. However, analysts are wondering whether the company will continue its student-loan operations as it also intends to simplify its offerings.
The company is expected to continue optimizing its business, keeping in mind the returns and capital usage. A streamlining move can also reduce its debt burden, which was at $20.3 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. Management is seeking to build an improved risk and compliance framework.
Price Performance
Discover Financial's shares have lost 12.2% in the past year against the 2% rise of the industry.
Zacks Rank
Image: Bigstock
