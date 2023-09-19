We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.
Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $941.83 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.88% and -17.19%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.29.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
