Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $15.04, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.
Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 227.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.7 billion, up 55.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $21.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97.22% and +75.03%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% higher. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.