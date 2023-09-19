We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPG Industries (PPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) closed at $132.49, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the paint and coatings maker had lost 4.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PPG Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 17.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.63 billion, up 3.72% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $18.23 billion, which would represent changes of +24.13% and +3.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. PPG Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PPG Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so we one might conclude that PPG Industries is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that PPG has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.