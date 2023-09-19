We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $298.17, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 18.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.02% and +14.66%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.29.
Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
