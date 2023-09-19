We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $694.89, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 4.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.87, down 7.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.67 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.48 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.34% and +2.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.
Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.