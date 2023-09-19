See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Voya Growth & Income Portfolio S (ISVGX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. ISVGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. OLGAX, with annual returns of 14.43% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Adviser (PASTX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.04%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 11.41%. PASTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.