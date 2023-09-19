See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) - free report >>
Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) - free report >>
Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
BioCryst (BCRX) Surges 9.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.9% higher at $7.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.
The sudden soaring of the stock price was observed after a public health organization, INESSS, recommended reimbursement for treatment with Orladeyo (berotralstat) in Quebec. Orladeyo is BioCryst’s oral therapy for the prevention of hereditary angioedema attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues are expected to be $86.54 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For BioCryst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
BioCryst is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% lower at $9.73. SLN has returned 42.4% in the past month.
For Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.8% over the past month to -$0.56. This represents a change of -124% from what the company reported a year ago. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).