Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Builders FirstSource (BLDR) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Builders FirstSource is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BLDR has moved about 99% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Builders FirstSource is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) . The stock is up 47.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Group 1 Automotive falls under the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Builders FirstSource and Group 1 Automotive. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


