Is Laird Superfood (LSF) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Laird Superfood, Inc. is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LSF has returned about 25% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -5.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Laird Superfood, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) . The stock is up 1.6% year-to-date.
In Procter & Gamble's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.9% this year, meaning that LSF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Procter & Gamble falls under the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Laird Superfood, Inc. and Procter & Gamble as they could maintain their solid performance.